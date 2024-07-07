Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,237 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.44% of Crane NXT worth $15,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at $2,428,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Crane NXT by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 219,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 143,410 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the first quarter valued at $5,633,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at $3,319,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Crane NXT by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 576,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after acquiring an additional 97,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CXT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXT traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

