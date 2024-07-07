Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,420 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $28,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $5,213,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,511,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZWS opened at $29.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 1,223 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $39,380.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,947,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,316,229.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $39,380.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,947,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,316,229.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 699,533 shares of company stock worth $22,062,263. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZWS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

