Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,498,286 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,877,699 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $38,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 16,569,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,609,000 after purchasing an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,014,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,717 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $14,618,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,604,000. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

