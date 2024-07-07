Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.00

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $109.47, with a volume of 28923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 714,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,255 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $2,775,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

