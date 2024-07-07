MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $361.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $361.30.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $9,004,689. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $214.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

