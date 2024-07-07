Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.20% of Monro worth $107,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Monro alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Monro by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,335,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 453,980 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 37,364 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 519.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 349,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 292,762 shares during the period.

Monro Stock Performance

MNRO opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $310.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

Monro Profile

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.