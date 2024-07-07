Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $374.00 to $392.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Moody’s traded as high as $429.21 and last traded at $429.21, with a volume of 163505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $425.99.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moody’s Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

