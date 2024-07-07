Moonriver Price Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Moonriver has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for approximately $9.13 or 0.00016071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $82.48 million and $4.64 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,414,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,030,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

