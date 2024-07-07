Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,826,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,851 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Mplx were worth $75,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,253,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 60.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 765,618 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,028,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,200,000 after purchasing an additional 574,737 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,740,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,631,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Mplx by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 637,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after acquiring an additional 401,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPLX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

MPLX stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. 828,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

