MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,418,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.78.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

