MX Oil (LON:MXO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

MX Oil PLC (LON:MXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). MX Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 27,655,588 shares trading hands.
MX Oil Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £14.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.32.
MX Oil Company Profile
MX Oil plc operates as an oil and gas investment company. It invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 sq km in Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Astar Minerals plc and changed its name to MX Oil plc in July 2014. MX Oil plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
