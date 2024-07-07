Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 457,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,472,083 shares.The stock last traded at $2.44 and had previously closed at $2.52.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $520.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 203.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Dimension

About Nano Dimension

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.