Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $15,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.14. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.