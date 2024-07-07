National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.51% of National Presto Industries worth $14,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 32,758 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 7,928.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,009,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NPK stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.40. 36,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.58. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $86.08.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.65 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 9.56%.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

