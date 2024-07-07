National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 18,748 shares.The stock last traded at $499.51 and had previously closed at $499.30.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.67 and a 200 day moving average of $487.91.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,735,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,893,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 122.9% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 447.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

