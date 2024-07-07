NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Cap of $5.05 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.05 billion and approximately $185.80 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.62 or 0.00008113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00045286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,199,254,750 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,303,023 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,199,163,861 with 1,094,303,023 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.7214144 USD and is up 7.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $188,946,508.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

