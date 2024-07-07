New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.12.

Several brokerages have commented on NGD. TD Securities raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.10 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in New Gold by 812.7% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 91,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 81,267 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 123,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 66,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.98.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. Analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

