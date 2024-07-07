New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Down 3.1%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.26 and last traded at $79.85. Approximately 103,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,710,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.28.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $103,392,000. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,935,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,608,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,892,000 after buying an additional 942,392 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,659,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 557.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,234,000 after buying an additional 731,652 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

