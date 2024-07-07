Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $200.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.99 and its 200-day moving average is $174.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.