Newmont (TSE:NGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.54

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$60.54 and last traded at C$60.23, with a volume of 15081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$59.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NGT shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.00.

Newmont Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.81.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.26. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 4.5226562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -30.65%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

