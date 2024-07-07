NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Up 0%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.09 and last traded at $75.25. Approximately 5,699,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 10,701,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.24.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. The firm has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.