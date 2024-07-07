NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $4.87

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $4.73. NIO shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 13,362,605 shares traded.

Get NIO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 213,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in NIO by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 480,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.