Norden Group LLC Acquires 1,118 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in CDW by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,256,000 after acquiring an additional 73,503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 55,239 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $3,940,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $216.30 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $180.38 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

