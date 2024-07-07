Norden Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,800 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

