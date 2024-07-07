Norden Group LLC Buys 248 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $142.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.41 and a 200-day moving average of $131.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 52-week low of $82.57 and a 52-week high of $150.01.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

