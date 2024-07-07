Norden Group LLC Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $274.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.93 and a 200-day moving average of $245.73. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

