Norden Group LLC Invests $870,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,580 shares during the period. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $163,910,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,516,000 after buying an additional 1,585,673 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,339.3% in the fourth quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,612,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.48 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

