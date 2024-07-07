Norden Group LLC Invests $880,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. Norden Group LLC owned about 0.08% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,755,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,760,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,775,000 after purchasing an additional 194,839 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,765,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,907,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 718,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 454,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.13 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

