Norden Group LLC Invests $889,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $276.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $289.88.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.