Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 568 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,145,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Markel Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,313,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 616.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,535.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,589.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,505.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

