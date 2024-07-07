Norden Group LLC Takes $875,000 Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QSR. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $69.61 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.63.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.