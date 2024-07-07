Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,074,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,865,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,675,000 after purchasing an additional 975,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nordstrom by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,604 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,867,000 after buying an additional 820,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Nordstrom by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,544,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,496,000 after buying an additional 203,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JWN. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

NYSE:JWN opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.62.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

