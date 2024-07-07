Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 23,528 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $190.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $190.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.