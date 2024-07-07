Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 24,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 30,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Nova Leap Health Stock Down 3.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.
Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.78 million. Nova Leap Health had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.0136799 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Nova Leap Health
About Nova Leap Health
Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.
