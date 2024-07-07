Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS NUSC opened at $38.92 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.