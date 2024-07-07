Nvest Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,147,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,439,000 after purchasing an additional 142,616 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.3 %

JPM stock opened at $204.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

