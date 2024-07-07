O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $19.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 40.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in O-I Glass by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in O-I Glass by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 135,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in O-I Glass by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

