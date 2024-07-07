Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 0.6%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.69 and last traded at $61.92. Approximately 1,386,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,957,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

