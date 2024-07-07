On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.53.

Get ON alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONON shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ON

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in ON during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ON by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ONON stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. ON has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON

(Get Free Report

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.