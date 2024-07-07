OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.26% of OneMain worth $15,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 125,032 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after buying an additional 1,118,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OneMain by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,727,000 after buying an additional 78,106 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in OneMain by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,916,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after buying an additional 177,993 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,366,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,238,000 after acquiring an additional 367,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMF traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. 1,591,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,011. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. BTIG Research began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

