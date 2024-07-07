ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Trading Down 3%

Shares of ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) were down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

ORIX Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

