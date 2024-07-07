Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Receives C$6.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.28.

OLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OLA opened at C$5.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.03. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.52.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of C$90.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.2246178 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orla Mining

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$53,211.00. In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$53,211.00. Also, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$387,972.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,467. 34.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Stories

