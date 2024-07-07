Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives $99.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

OTIS opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.15. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

