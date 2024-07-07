Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,824,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 375,990 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $48,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PACB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of PACB opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.36. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.