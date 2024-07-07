PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock Position Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,993 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.90% of PagerDuty worth $18,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PD shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

NYSE PD opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.07. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $111.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. Equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

