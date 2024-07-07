Palantir Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 535,707 call options on the company. This is an increase of 51% compared to the typical volume of 355,223 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

