Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Up 3.5%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.66. 483,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,390,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

