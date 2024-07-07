Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stock Position Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

NYSE:PK opened at $14.48 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

