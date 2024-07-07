Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,340.76 and last traded at $1,334.47. 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,300.00.
Partners Group Trading Up 2.7 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,331.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,362.92.
Partners Group Company Profile
Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.
