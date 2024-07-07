Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. TD Cowen cut their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.81.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $141.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.37.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

